Students who failed Baccalaureate exams will receive special certificate

The students who failed one or several Baccalaureate exams will be issued with special certificates that they can use to apply to vocational schools, Minister of Education Mihail Shleahtitski said after a meeting with the head of the Education Department of Gagauzia Vera Balova and vice governor of the region Nicolae Stoianov.

Info-Prim Neo , 27 July 2011, 11:01

Mihail Shleahtitski said the special certificate will be issued at request. They will show that the student graduated from the high school, but did not pass a Baccalaureate exam. This exam will be taken again next year.

The two representatives of Gagauzia came to Chisinau to discuss the situation of the Gagauz students who failed the Romanian language exam. Nicolae Stoianov said the Education Ministry's decision is not the expected one, but it will be obeyed.

As the other students who failed Baccalaureate exams, the Gagauz students will not be able to apply to university this year. But they can do it next year if they achieve better results.

The Education Ministry also proposed creating a working group that will be entrusted with the task of improving the process of teaching, learning and examining the Gagauz students' knowledge of the Romanian language and literature, taking into account the specific linguist environment in the region.

About 4 000 students failed one of the Baccalaureate exams in Moldova this year. 1 000 of them did not come to take the exam.

