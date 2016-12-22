- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Students who failed Baccalaureate exams will receive special certificate
Mihail Shleahtitski said the special certificate will be issued at request. They will show that the student graduated from the high school, but did not pass a Baccalaureate exam. This exam will be taken again next year.
The two representatives of Gagauzia came to Chisinau to discuss the situation of the Gagauz students who failed the Romanian language exam. Nicolae Stoianov said the Education Ministry's decision is not the expected one, but it will be obeyed.
As the other students who failed Baccalaureate exams, the Gagauz students will not be able to apply to university this year. But they can do it next year if they achieve better results.
The Education Ministry also proposed creating a working group that will be entrusted with the task of improving the process of teaching, learning and examining the Gagauz students' knowledge of the Romanian language and literature, taking into account the specific linguist environment in the region.
About 4 000 students failed one of the Baccalaureate exams in Moldova this year. 1 000 of them did not come to take the exam.
