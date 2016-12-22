- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Concessions within National Program for Youth Economic Empowerment
According to the Organization for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Moldova (ODIMM), the loans released within the National Program for Youth Economic Empowerment amount to 300,000 lei. The grant can represent up to 40% of the sum if the loan repayment schedules and other program conditions are observed.
Since 2008, when the program was launched, almost 7 000 young entrepreneurs or persons who want to start a business have sought advice from ODIMM, while over 2 000 persons submitted applications for being enrolled in training courses in business management.
There were financed 526 projects to the value of 145 million lei, 58 million of which represented grants. Modern equipment for bakeries, patisserie factories and other businesses, 238 tractors and over 250 pieces of agricultural machinery and installations have been bought with the loans granted by banks (for up to five years).
There were created over 1 000 new workplaces that were filled by young people.
