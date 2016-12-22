Gas consumer price in Moldova is 3.5 times cheaper than in Sweden

Among 32 countries of Europe, Moldova has got the 26th ranking by the level of natural gas tariff for the population.

INFOTAG , 27 July 2011, 15:40

According to the Russian media, the least gas rate is paid by household consumers of Kazakhstan, where 1 cubic meters of gas costs 2.1 Russian rubles. In Moldova, gas comes to 12.9 Russian rubles for the population.

After Kazakhstan, the lowest gas rate is in Ukraine - 3.3 Russian rubles. It is followed by Russia (3.7 rubles) and Belarus (4.7 rubles).

Consumer price on natural gas in Sweden is 12 times more expensive than in Russia, reaching 45.5 rubles. It is followed by Denmark, whose population pays 45.2 rubles (in Russian currency terms). Italy brings up the rear of top 3 countries with the highest gas price, as 1 cubic meter there costs 32.8 rubles.

