22 December 2016
Gheorghe Russu

Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption

Ion PREAŞCĂ

20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.

Gas consumer price in Moldova is 3.5 times cheaper than in Sweden

Among 32 countries of Europe, Moldova has got the 26th ranking by the level of natural gas tariff for the population.
INFOTAG, 27 July 2011, 15:40

According to the Russian media, the least gas rate is paid by household consumers of Kazakhstan, where 1 cubic meters of gas costs 2.1 Russian rubles. In Moldova, gas comes to 12.9 Russian rubles for the population.

After Kazakhstan, the lowest gas rate is in Ukraine - 3.3 Russian rubles. It is followed by Russia (3.7 rubles) and Belarus (4.7 rubles).

Consumer price on natural gas in Sweden is 12 times more expensive than in Russia, reaching 45.5 rubles. It is followed by Denmark, whose population pays 45.2 rubles (in Russian currency terms). Italy brings up the rear of top 3 countries with the highest gas price, as 1 cubic meter there costs 32.8 rubles.

© 2011 INFOTAG all rights reserved

 


