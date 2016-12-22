EU provides support to Tiraspol under the same conditions as to all Moldova, Dirk Schuebel

The EU provides support to the Transnistrian region under the same conditions as to the entire Moldova, the Head of the EU Delegation to Moldova Dirk Schuebel said. The European ambassador refuted thus the assertions that Transnistria obtains support under much easier conditions.

Info-Prim Neo , 27 July 2011, 17:52



"We have similar conditions for providing support to Transnistria and to other regions. There is also an additional condition, which is confidence building between the two banks. This means that the Moldovan side must be very actively involved and participate in the projects planned for Transnistria. I can say that our money is used very well, according to their purpose, within the projects implemented in Transnistria. We have equal conditions for the entire globe as regards the support we offer," said Dirk Schuebel.

Among the reasons why the formal talks in the 5+2 format have not been resumed, the European Ambassador mentioned the lack of political will on the part of the dialogue partners. "It is true that this 5+2 format, which was created only in 2005, did not work as well as those who created it projected. However, I think that the most important relevant players are involved in the given format. In such conditions, all the partners should have political will in order to achieve the planned results. But I'd say that not everyone has this will at the moment. During the last informal discussions in the 5+2 format, we were assured that all the partners have will. Now this thing must be proved by real deeds," said Dirk Schuebel.

He voiced hope that the future presidential elections in Russia will not slow down the Transnistrian conflict settlement negotiations. "Russia takes part in the "5+2" format talks. The preelectoral situation is never ideal, but it is something inevitable. The elections are inevitable. Nevertheless, Russia is interested in advancing this aspect. That's why we hope that the preelectoral situation will not affect the resumption of the official talks," said the Head of the EU Delegation to Moldova.

Dirk Schuebel believes that progress will be made with the official talks given the headway made during the last year in the discussions that were informal, but direct.

"It's not a secret. We hoped that together with the other partners involved in the talks in the 5+2 format, we will be able to reopen the official talks during the meeting held in Moscow on June 21. Rather promising developments took place like the resumption of the football diplomacy by Moldova's Prime Minister Vlad Filat and Mister Smirnov. I was happy to see that immediately after that meeting the chief negotiators - Mister Yastrebcheak and Mister Carpov - met again in Bender to discuss aspects concerning the two banks of the Nistru. The EU will be happy to see the restoration of freight train routes via Transnistria to Odessa and maybe other destinations as well as the restoration of the telephone connection. We are ready to be near in this case and provide assistance," said Dirk Schuebel.

