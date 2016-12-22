Advertising of alcoholic beverages banned

The advertising of alcoholic drinks, including beer, on the radio and TV, and outdoor publicity will be banned. Related amendments to the law on advertising were approved by the Government in the July 27 meeting.

Info-Prim Neo , 28 July 2011, 10:43

The amendments were introduced following a legislative initiative submitted by Democrat MP Valeriu Guma. The lawmaker proposed that the there should be banned the advertising of alcoholic drinks with a content of alcohol higher than 25%, and only during the day.

"Given that the Ministry of Health intends to promote a healthy lifestyle in Moldova and to combat unhealthy practices, we extended the provisions and included also the alcoholic drinks with a percentage of ethyl alcohol lower than 25%, i.e. beer as well. The adverting of alcohol is to be banned during 24 hours," said Minister of Health Andrei Usatyi

According to the official, the international statistical data show that 60% of the young people are influenced by the advertisements for alcoholic beverages, especially beer. The minister said the alcohol is the main cause for alcoholic psychosis, hepatitis, hepatic cirrhosis and death from accidents. He added the Ministry of Health will soon propose a new strategy for combating alcoholism.

Asked by the press to pronounce on the amendments, the head of the parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance Veceaslav Ionita, of the PLDM, said he welcomes this initiative and is in favor of increasing the taxes on beverages and cigarettes.

The bill with amendments approved by the Government is to be adopted by Parliament.

