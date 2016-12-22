- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Advertising of alcoholic beverages banned
- "Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19
- Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania, Info-Prim Neo, 4 August 2011, 13:44
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization, INFOTAG, 1 August 2011, 13:42
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
The amendments were introduced following a legislative initiative submitted by Democrat MP Valeriu Guma. The lawmaker proposed that the there should be banned the advertising of alcoholic drinks with a content of alcohol higher than 25%, and only during the day.
"Given that the Ministry of Health intends to promote a healthy lifestyle in Moldova and to combat unhealthy practices, we extended the provisions and included also the alcoholic drinks with a percentage of ethyl alcohol lower than 25%, i.e. beer as well. The adverting of alcohol is to be banned during 24 hours," said Minister of Health Andrei Usatyi
According to the official, the international statistical data show that 60% of the young people are influenced by the advertisements for alcoholic beverages, especially beer. The minister said the alcohol is the main cause for alcoholic psychosis, hepatitis, hepatic cirrhosis and death from accidents. He added the Ministry of Health will soon propose a new strategy for combating alcoholism.
Asked by the press to pronounce on the amendments, the head of the parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance Veceaslav Ionita, of the PLDM, said he welcomes this initiative and is in favor of increasing the taxes on beverages and cigarettes.
The bill with amendments approved by the Government is to be adopted by Parliament.
© All rights reserved. Full or partial reproduction of content from this site requires a written consent of Info-Prim Neo.