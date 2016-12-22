- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
€8 000 asked for legalizing unauthorized constructions
According to the Center, the man asked and received €2 000 for influencing officials of the Agency for Land Relations and Cadastre and other competent bodies to issue documents for legalizing unauthorized constructions located on Studentilor St in Chisinau.
As a result of investigative measures, the director was arrested in his office on Ceucari St, when he was taking the €2 000 marked ‘bribe'.
On June 14, the director received another €2 000 under the supervision of anticorruption officers. His acts were recorded with special equipment.
The man thus received €4 000 of the €8 000 asked. He is liable to a fine of 20 000 to 60 000 lei or two to six years in jail over traffic of influence.
