SearchSr
Advertise on Moldova Azi

22 December 2016
Comments
Interviews

Gheorghe Russu

Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption

Investigations. Surveys. Reporting

Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises

Ion PREAŞCĂ

20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.

Last week illustrated
80_4e23fe6caf093
80_4e23fe72edacf
125_4e23fe64aeac9

Activists launch Moldova’s first ‘Space Camp’ © Susan Coughtrie

Social

€8 000 asked for legalizing unauthorized constructions

The director of a Chisinau firm was caught red-handed by officers of the Center for Combating Corruption and Economic Crime.
Info-Prim Neo, 28 July 2011, 10:52

According to the Center, the man asked and received €2 000 for influencing officials of the Agency for Land Relations and Cadastre and other competent bodies to issue documents for legalizing unauthorized constructions located on Studentilor St in Chisinau.

As a result of investigative measures, the director was arrested in his office on Ceucari St, when he was taking the €2 000 marked ‘bribe'.

On June 14, the director received another €2 000 under the supervision of anticorruption officers. His acts were recorded with special equipment.

The man thus received €4 000 of the €8 000 asked. He is liable to a fine of 20 000 to 60 000 lei or two to six years in jail over traffic of influence.

© All rights reserved. Full or partial reproduction of content from this site requires a written consent of Info-Prim Neo.

 


Sign in
Readers' comments
Recent comments:
deepthroat, 28 July 2011, 22:53
Tipul ăsta ar putea fi amendată de până la 60000 lei sau nici macar 4000 Euro. Atunci când este Republica Moldova va închide aceste băieţi, precum şi complicii lor în agenţiile de stat şi a condamnat-le. Bulgaria şi România se află sub presiune din partea UE pentru a curăţa sistemul lor judiciar şi să facă convingerile băţ şi trimite infractori la închisoare. Credeţi că UE este de gând să vă ureze bun venit, dacă nu începe curăţarea criminalităţii organizate? Uită-te la Indicele de transparenţă de pe internet. Sunteţi în partea de jos. Trebuie să ne mişcăm. Cred că vă pot plăti încă o mită pentru a obţine un paşaport românesc mai rapid la conulate român de la Chişinău şi-l costă aproximativ 3000 Euro. Destul a spus. Cu toţii vrem să fim mândri de Moldova!
Add Reset
You have to be signed in to leave comments.
T
   