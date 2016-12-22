€8 000 asked for legalizing unauthorized constructions

The director of a Chisinau firm was caught red-handed by officers of the Center for Combating Corruption and Economic Crime.

Info-Prim Neo , 28 July 2011, 10:52

According to the Center, the man asked and received €2 000 for influencing officials of the Agency for Land Relations and Cadastre and other competent bodies to issue documents for legalizing unauthorized constructions located on Studentilor St in Chisinau.

As a result of investigative measures, the director was arrested in his office on Ceucari St, when he was taking the €2 000 marked ‘bribe'.

On June 14, the director received another €2 000 under the supervision of anticorruption officers. His acts were recorded with special equipment.

The man thus received €4 000 of the €8 000 asked. He is liable to a fine of 20 000 to 60 000 lei or two to six years in jail over traffic of influence.



