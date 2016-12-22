- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
ROSPOTREBNADZOR rejected fewer consignments of Moldovan wines in 2011
According to RosPotrebNadzor data, since the beginning of the year, 536.6 thousand liters of wines were returned to Moldova due to its non-conformity with quality and safety characteristic. For this reason, 2.2 million liters of wines, divines (liqueurs) and wine raw stuff were rejected last year, which is less than 1% of the aggregate amount of exported goods.
According to the Russian sanitary service, in 2011 Moldovan companies display more severity towards control of goods quality up till their delivery.
RosPotrebNadzor reported that over 7 months of 2011, the customs service examined and allowed access to Russian market of 1.863 thousand consignments of wines, 252 lots of divines and 99 of wine raw stuff in the aggregate amount of 11.48 million liters.
According to Vasile Bumacov, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova, besides improved quality of wines, another factor leading to decrease of rejected alcohols was that "Russia is no longer main outlet for Moldovan alcohols".
"According to recent data, Russian market has 3rd ranking after Ukraine and Belarus", the Minister said.
