- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Moldova is not going to change entry rules for CIS citizens
- "Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19
- Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania, Info-Prim Neo, 4 August 2011, 13:44
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization, INFOTAG, 1 August 2011, 13:42
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
The lawmaker expressed strong surprise over "the hysteria being stirred up by some Moldovan and foreign mass media over the bill on state borders, which the Moldovan Parliament has just approved in a first reading only".
Diacov stressed, "This draft law is not simplifying, but is not toughening, either, the regulations on entering the republic by foreigners. These rules have long existed. Simply, now they will acquire the force of a law. By the way, all this is being made to exclude the notorious 'human factor' - possible abusing of office by border guards. The law will stipulate clearly what they may do and what they may not".
The parliamentarian reminded that Moldova has been in active negotiations on the liberalization of visa regime with European Union countries, in plainer words Moldova dreams about cancelation of entry visas for Moldova citizens at their entering these countries.
"Naturally, we have to meet certain conditions. From our part, we must make our territory fully safe - in a sense that it cannot be used as a transit area for illicit entering the European Union, with which Moldova has come to have a common border following Romania's admission to the EU. But this circumstance does not mean that we are changing the rules we have set for CIS countries", said Dumitru Diacov.
Concerning the list of extra documents, which may be demanded from a foreigner to produce in order to substantiate the purpose of his entering the republic, Diacov said that this rule had existed before, too.
"This does not mean that border guards will be demanding from all guests a full list of documents. It is only in case some doubts appear concerning the traveler's personality or purpose of his trip that the border guards may ask about the purpose and may check hotel reservation etc. This rule exists universally, for it has been stipulated in international conventions", said Dumitru Diacov.
"Nobody has seen the law, for it does not exist yet, but many have already started criticizing it. We are supposed to adopt the bill in a second reading yet, when we will consider it article by article. I am sure that somebody is simply trying to make a tempest in a teapot", said Dumitru Diacov.
The bill also envisages re-organization of the Border Guard Service into a Border and Migration Service, and determines the scope of competence of the border officers to work at border-crossing stations.
The press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, Mikhail Malkov, stated to the local press that it is too early yet to discuss the topic.
© 2011 INFOTAG all rights reserved