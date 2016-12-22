SearchSr
22 December 2016
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.

Parliamentary commission to examine gas tariff policy

The Parliament’s Standing Bureau decided to set up a special commission that will examine the policy used to calculate the natural gas tariffs. The commission will be created under the permanent parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance.
Info-Prim Neo, 28 July 2011, 12:01

"We want to find out how the exchange rate game was possible and how the financial profits disappeared," Veaceslav Ionita, the head of the commission on economy, budget and finance, said after the meeting of the Standing Bureau, Info-Prim Neo reports.

A parliamentary commission was constituted last year to examine the situation of Moldovagaz, but it stopped work as the legislature was dissolved and there were called early elections, on November 28, 2010.

Moldovagaz is suspected of cheating its clients through its branch in Chisinau. The National Agency for Energy Regulation presumes that SRL Chisinau-Gaz intentionally increased the sums in consumers' bills in order to cover certain losses.

