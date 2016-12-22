- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Parliamentary commission to examine gas tariff policy
"We want to find out how the exchange rate game was possible and how the financial profits disappeared," Veaceslav Ionita, the head of the commission on economy, budget and finance, said after the meeting of the Standing Bureau, Info-Prim Neo reports.
A parliamentary commission was constituted last year to examine the situation of Moldovagaz, but it stopped work as the legislature was dissolved and there were called early elections, on November 28, 2010.
Moldovagaz is suspected of cheating its clients through its branch in Chisinau. The National Agency for Energy Regulation presumes that SRL Chisinau-Gaz intentionally increased the sums in consumers' bills in order to cover certain losses.
