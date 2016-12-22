- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Council of Europe to reform its institutions in Chisinau
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe initiated memorandums of understanding concerning the Council of Europe Offices with all the interested countries. A bill to this effect submitted to Moldova was endorsed by Parliament.
In Thursday's sitting of the legislative body, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Popov said the ratification of the memorandum will contribute to improved relations between Moldova and the Council of Europe.
The Information Office of the Council of Europe was created on October 15, 2000, while the status of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe was approved on November 4, 2002.
