Council of Europe to reform its institutions in Chisinau

An Office of the Council of Europe will be set up in Moldova. It will replace the current Information Office of the Council of Europe and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Info-Prim Neo , 28 July 2011, 14:32

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe initiated memorandums of understanding concerning the Council of Europe Offices with all the interested countries. A bill to this effect submitted to Moldova was endorsed by Parliament.

In Thursday's sitting of the legislative body, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Popov said the ratification of the memorandum will contribute to improved relations between Moldova and the Council of Europe.

The Information Office of the Council of Europe was created on October 15, 2000, while the status of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe was approved on November 4, 2002.

