Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Carabineer troops to maintain public order at local level
In the meeting, it was stressed that the number of street crimes increased during the last half a year. The attacks on leaders of agricultural associations and rich persons in northern Moldova rose in number.
"The street offenses were first of all prevented by the patrol and sentinel teams that were recently withdrawn. That's why the Corruption Department and the Carabineer Departments must work out a plan of action for combating street crimes and ensuring public order on the street," said Alexei Roibu.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Iurie Cheptanaru said that when the European Union became a neighbor of Moldova, former members of criminal groups went to EU member states. The criminal acts are aimed both at the Moldovans working abroad and at those in the country.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, 40 criminal groups dealing with blackmail, robberies, murders by order, smuggling trafficking in persons and in drugs have been annihilated over the first six months of the year. There were liquidated two networks trafficking in marijuana and heroine. Fifty-four cases against employees of the Ministry of the Interior were opened in the period for misuse of power, by 12 cases more compared with the corresponding period last year.
