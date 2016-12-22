- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Liberal democrats, communists say Chisinau mayor already has enough powers
On Wednesday evening, the parliamentary Standing Committee for Legal Issues, Appointments and Immunity held its ordinary working meeting and issued a negative conclusion on the bill permitting Chisinau Mayor to appoint all by himself the Directors of municipal departments and enterprises. The Committee members representing the LDPM and MCP voted against the document, so the Liberals and Democrats had to recognize their defeat.
The initiative author - Liberal Valeriu Muntean - says that there are two laws in this sphere that contradict one another. One stipulates that the directors of municipal departments and enterprises are appointed by Mayor, while the other law says - by the Chisinau Municipal Council [city legislature].
"We must put an end to this duplicity. There were instances when the Mayor dismissed directors, but the court re-instated them in their positions because the Municipal Council was silent", said Muntean, who is convinced that the Liberal Democrats and the Communists are resisting the amendment concerned for political reasons.
And MP Tudor Deliu, a Liberal Democrat, believes the Liberals are eager to amend the law because the capital city is now headed by Mayor Dorin Chirtoaca, who is the second-important personality in the Liberal Party, after its Chairman Mihai Ghimpu, Chirtoaca's uncle.
This legislative initiative was put forward to parliament 2 weeks ago, but the LDPM did not agree to include it into agenda.
