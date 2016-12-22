Biometric passports get cheaper

The biometric passports will be by almost 10% cheaper from August 1, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Pavel Filip announced in a news conference.

Info-Prim Neo , 28 July 2011, 17:29

According to the official, the reduction in the price of passports became possible owing to the restructuring process initiated at IS "Registru". Since March, when the company's administration was changed, the costs have been diminuend by almost 18 million lei.

Thus, from August 1 the passports issued in 30 days will cost 700 lei, in 15 days - 900 lei, in ten days - 1 000 lei, in five days - 1 100 lei, in 24 hours - 1 200 lei, while in six hours - 1 400 lei.

"Some of the elements of the process of restructuring and optimizing the costs of IS "Registru" cannot produce immediate effects. We will continue this process. The decrease in the price of biometric passports is one of the planned results," said the minister.

As many as 156 000 biometric passports have been issued so far this year.

