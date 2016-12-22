- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Biometric passports get cheaper
According to the official, the reduction in the price of passports became possible owing to the restructuring process initiated at IS "Registru". Since March, when the company's administration was changed, the costs have been diminuend by almost 18 million lei.
Thus, from August 1 the passports issued in 30 days will cost 700 lei, in 15 days - 900 lei, in ten days - 1 000 lei, in five days - 1 100 lei, in 24 hours - 1 200 lei, while in six hours - 1 400 lei.
"Some of the elements of the process of restructuring and optimizing the costs of IS "Registru" cannot produce immediate effects. We will continue this process. The decrease in the price of biometric passports is one of the planned results," said the minister.
As many as 156 000 biometric passports have been issued so far this year.
