Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Liberals reluctant to invest premier with extra powers
One of the topics on the plenary meeting agenda on Thursday was a bill according to which the Prime Minister was going to acquire the authority of immediate issuing material means from State Reserves in emergency situations - without waiting for the Government's decision.
The Liberal Democrats and their party leader, Prime Minister Vladimir Filat, think that this right would provide conditions for prompt taking of measure to alleviate and liquidate the consequences of various natural calamities in emergency situations. Chairman of the parliamentary LDPM faction Valeriu Strelet reminded that Vladimir Filat is also the head of the National Commission for Emergencies.
However, the Liberals offered an opinion that the Liberal Democrats are somewhat exaggerating things.
LP leader Mihai Ghimpu stated, "Oh, don't use the salvation of citizens as a substantiation of the need for vaster powers, because for this the Premier can easily convoke an urgent meeting of the Cabinet. Besides this, we in Moldova have the National Commission for Emergencies, which must act quickly and react to force-majeure challenges".
The bill for broadening the Premier's powers was supported by 40 parliamentarians from the Liberal Democratic and Democratic Parties. The Liberals abstained. As a result, the bill was declined.
