- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Warsaw summit regarded with hope in Chisinau
- "Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19
- Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania, Info-Prim Neo, 4 August 2011, 13:44
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization, INFOTAG, 1 August 2011, 13:42
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
Victor Chirila, executive director of the Foreign Policy Association, in a meeting of the Association's Press Club centering on the priorities of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, voiced hope that the summit will formulate a clearer prospect as regards Moldova's integration into the EU, Info-Prim Neo reports.
Victor Chirila said the Polish presidency has an optimistic program. Moreover, it is courageous and visionary. "The fact that the enlargement remains a strategic objective for the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU gladdens those who expect the area of European values and principles to expand to Europe and cover Eastern Europe, including Moldova," he stated.
Valeriu Gheorghiu, head of the European Integration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, said that Poland knows the situation in Moldova very well. Moldova aims to carry out as many activities as possible in the period. They refer mainly to the liberalization of movement. Another aspect is the negotiation and creation of a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. "We see that the Polish presidency supports Moldova's position, proposes positive approaches and insists that the issue of the visa regime liberalization be clarified at the summit. The expectations are high, based on Poland's experience and weight in the EU," said Valeriu Gheorghiu.
He also said that the agreement on the liberalization of the European aviation area, which is now being negotiated, may be signed during the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU.
Attending the meeting, Polish Ambassador to Moldova Bogumil Luft said the Eastern Partnership summit in Warsaw is a very important event. It will bring together representatives of all the EU member states with a say. According to him, among the main elements of the program of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union are the overcoming of the economic crisis, promotion of security in the member states, and improvement of the neighborhood police and foreign policy in general.
Poland will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU between July 1 and December 31.
© All rights reserved. Full or partial reproduction of content from this site requires a written consent of Info-Prim Neo.