Warsaw summit regarded with hope in Chisinau

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration and civil society look with great hope at the Eastern Partnership summit that will take place in Poland in September.

Info-Prim Neo , 29 July 2011, 8:22

Victor Chirila, executive director of the Foreign Policy Association, in a meeting of the Association's Press Club centering on the priorities of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union, voiced hope that the summit will formulate a clearer prospect as regards Moldova's integration into the EU, Info-Prim Neo reports.

Victor Chirila said the Polish presidency has an optimistic program. Moreover, it is courageous and visionary. "The fact that the enlargement remains a strategic objective for the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU gladdens those who expect the area of European values and principles to expand to Europe and cover Eastern Europe, including Moldova," he stated.

Valeriu Gheorghiu, head of the European Integration Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, said that Poland knows the situation in Moldova very well. Moldova aims to carry out as many activities as possible in the period. They refer mainly to the liberalization of movement. Another aspect is the negotiation and creation of a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. "We see that the Polish presidency supports Moldova's position, proposes positive approaches and insists that the issue of the visa regime liberalization be clarified at the summit. The expectations are high, based on Poland's experience and weight in the EU," said Valeriu Gheorghiu.

He also said that the agreement on the liberalization of the European aviation area, which is now being negotiated, may be signed during the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU.

Attending the meeting, Polish Ambassador to Moldova Bogumil Luft said the Eastern Partnership summit in Warsaw is a very important event. It will bring together representatives of all the EU member states with a say. According to him, among the main elements of the program of the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union are the overcoming of the economic crisis, promotion of security in the member states, and improvement of the neighborhood police and foreign policy in general.

Poland will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU between July 1 and December 31.

