Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Moldovan parliament ratifies moldo-ukrainian protocol on reciprocal recognition of property
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Popov said at the parliament plenary meeting today that the Protocol ratification will ensure a sound legal frame for starting negotiations with the Ukrainian side on every concrete property object.
Popov said that though the bilateral Agreement on the recognition of each other's property was signed yet in 1994, the real process of property recognition has been at where it used to be some 15 years ago. At certain moments, the recognition process becomes very hard, and in 2006 the negotiations even stopped at all.
"So, our task is to prepare a legal frame for negotiations with the Ukrainian side on the ownership of those objects [situated in Ukraine's territory], which we regard as Moldova-owned objects", said Deputy Minister Andrei Popov.
In his words, the Ukrainian Supreme Rada [parliament] has not yet ratified the Protocol, and presently the forum has been on a summer recess for about two weeks now. Andrei Popov is looking forward to hearing the ratification news from the Rada soon, may be even in September, the more so that the conclusions from all relevant Standing Committees have already been received.
As a result of the bilateral negotiations held before 2006, the official Kiev has recognized Moldova's title to 30 objects situated in Ukraine. However, international litigations are continuing over the ownership of the Novodnestrovskaya hydro-accumulation electric station, and gravel quarries at Chernovtsy and Pervomaisk.
Today, the Protocol was ratified by the votes of 53 MPs in the 101-member Parliament of Moldova. Independent MP Mihai Godea stood up against the ratification under the pretext that he is not sure that Ukraine will ratify the document without placing Moldova into some unfavorable conditions.
