EU to provide about €200m to Moldova over two years

During 2011-2012, the European Union will offer Moldova financial assistance to the value of about 200 million euros and this is not the full sum, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Moldova Dirk Schuebel said in a press briefing.

Info-Prim Neo , 29 July 2011, 0:00

The European Ambassador spoke about the provisions of the €78.6 million program for Moldova for this year that was approved recently in Brussels. "This budget will cover first of all the energy sector, namely the area of renewable sources of energy and energy efficiently. A sum of €42.6 million will be provided for this sector. The program also includes costs for comprehensively strengthening the institutional capacities - the Twining program. This support will total €14.6 million. €12 million will be provided for the confidence building measures aimed at solving the Transnistrian conflict. €10 million will be included in this budget for technical assistance, namely for supporting the justice reform. This support should not be confused with the budget support that we plan to provide in 2012 if and when the comprehensive strategy for the justice reform is worked out," said the official.

According to Dirk Schuebel, the total sum of €78.6 million does not include all the support that Moldova will receive from the EU this year. "We earlier said that the EU provided an additional sum of €1.24 billion for the Eastern Partnership, planned for 2011-2013. Moldova may receive €60-80 million from this sum in 2011-2013. Besides, it will also benefit from assistance within multinational programs. Thus, Moldova can benefit from financing of €100 million from the funds made available by the EU in 2011," said the Ambassador.

The bilateral EU - Moldova program for 2012 provides € 94.2 million. "As I said earlier, the largest part of this sum will be allocated for the justice reform. We are also ready to co-finance Moldova's participation in seven EU programs and, by the way, Moldova is the first country that benefits from this possibility," said Dirk Schuebel.

The next years, Moldova has chances to obtain more European support given that the EU budget for the European neighborhood policy for 2015- 2020 may be augmented by about 40%. "If this proposal is accepted by the EU member states, there will be earmarked €16.1 billion. This budget will be concentrated on policies and will be based on the ‘more for more' principle. The main goal will be to promote political, economic and social reforms in the neighboring area and to support the priorities that were agreed within the plan of action for the neighborhood, the standards and policies for coming closer to the EU, and to ensure sustainable growth and increase the contacts from person to person," said Dirk Schuebel.

