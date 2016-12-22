- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives
On Thursday, the Parliament approved several amendments to relevant legislation, according to which civil servants must annually submit the above-mentioned statements of income, property and personal interests.
As some farsighted politicians expected, the clause about the statement of personal interests became a real apple of discord today, because the scope of interests appeared to comprise relatives of the so-called 'second degree' - cousins and the like. For Moldova, where families have traditionally been very large, with 5-10 children, this requirement appears to be insurmountable in quite many instances.
Deputies from the Liberal Party, Democratic Party and Liberal Democratic Party grew really indignant, saying they just cannot know even the names of dozens of their cousins and other second-degree relatives, not to mention their occupations, private businesses and the like 'sensitive information'. So, "how can we indicate all this in our statements?"
It took them over an hour of heated debate to restrict the circle of relatives, to be indicated in the statements, to only first-degree ones.
The amendments also stipulate that the Integration Commission will be publishing all the statements on its website within 30 days upon their submission, except the statements submitted by Information and Security Service officers.
By law, a late submission of the statements is punishable according to the Code of Administrative Offences, and incorrect and/or incomplete data statement is punishable according to the Criminal Code.
