- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization
- "Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19
- Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania, Info-Prim Neo, 4 August 2011, 13:44
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- EU to provide about €200m to Moldova over two years, Info-Prim Neo, 29 July 2011, 0:00
Larson said that every country faces peculiar problems and benefits from the U.S. help, but it is paid a special attention to Moldova.
According to the Country Director, via its project USAID watches over Moldova to become a truly democratic country, where human rights are observed in any condition. Adding that one knows that any change is a difficult step for the Government; but in order to become a competitive and attractive country, Moldova must make sacrifices.
Kent Larson said that he appreciates the fact that the Government is ready for cooperation and for implementation of U.S. guidelines in certain areas of activities.
According to the USAID representative, jointly with Moldovan Government experts the organization works on a new Customs Code, as well as new tax legislation. Larson said he hopes that by common efforts the legislation will work in favor of citizens, adding that USAID will continue providing help to Moldova until it does not see a significant progress in all sectors, including economy, socio-political activities, as well as justice.
