Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will permanently support the process of Moldova democratization, stated Kent Larson, USAID/Moldova Country Director.

INFOTAG , 1 August 2011, 13:42

Larson said that every country faces peculiar problems and benefits from the U.S. help, but it is paid a special attention to Moldova.

According to the Country Director, via its project USAID watches over Moldova to become a truly democratic country, where human rights are observed in any condition. Adding that one knows that any change is a difficult step for the Government; but in order to become a competitive and attractive country, Moldova must make sacrifices.

Kent Larson said that he appreciates the fact that the Government is ready for cooperation and for implementation of U.S. guidelines in certain areas of activities.

According to the USAID representative, jointly with Moldovan Government experts the organization works on a new Customs Code, as well as new tax legislation. Larson said he hopes that by common efforts the legislation will work in favor of citizens, adding that USAID will continue providing help to Moldova until it does not see a significant progress in all sectors, including economy, socio-political activities, as well as justice.

