Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova
Aurelia Rosca, technical secretary of the admission commission at the State University of Moldova, has told Info-Prim Neo that scholarships were offered in various areas: law, constructions, chemistry, physics, mathematics, journalism, technological education, information technologies, etc.
The application period lasted from July 18 to 30. Ukrainian representatives participated in the receiving and selection of applications.
Last year, Ukraine offered a similar number of scholarships for Moldovan students, but only half of them were claimed.
