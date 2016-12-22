Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova

Only 56 Moldovans have applied for the 105 scholarships offered by Ukraine. The situation is similar to the last year, when only half of the available places were occupied.

2 August 2011

Aurelia Rosca, technical secretary of the admission commission at the State University of Moldova, has told Info-Prim Neo that scholarships were offered in various areas: law, constructions, chemistry, physics, mathematics, journalism, technological education, information technologies, etc.

The application period lasted from July 18 to 30. Ukrainian representatives participated in the receiving and selection of applications.

Last year, Ukraine offered a similar number of scholarships for Moldovan students, but only half of them were claimed.

