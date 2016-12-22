- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania
- "Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization, INFOTAG, 1 August 2011, 13:42
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- EU to provide about €200m to Moldova over two years, Info-Prim Neo, 29 July 2011, 0:00
Catalina Drobun from Ungheni told us she had been waiting in line since 6 AM and didn't know whether she would manage to submit her papers at the end of the day because of the huge queue. She wants to become a journalist and prefers universities on the other side of the Prut River because there she can obtain an European diploma and find a job easier.
Viorica Ciobanu from Calarasi said that the Romanian education system was better developed then the Moldovan one and Romanian diplomas were recognized in Europe. She added that she had been waiting since 8 AM and would wait all night if needed to apply for a Romanian university and become a famous person in the future.
Rodica Buga from Cornesti thinks Romania will offer more opportunities for fulfilling her dreams, as she applied for the faculty of economic sciences. The graduate told us she had queued up the previous day and hardly managed to enter the Consulate to submit her papers.
Alexandru Dusca, who came from Criuleni, said that all the places for electric engineer studies were occupied and he had to choose another faculty. For him, a scholarship in Romania was what mattered the most.
Under a cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Education from Moldova and Romania for 2011-2012, Romania will offer 1100 scholarships for university and 50 for master's diploma studies. 950 places have been offered for secondary education, including 70 for the eastern districts of Moldova. 50 places with a scholarship and 150 without scholarship, but without tuition fees either, are for Moldovan graduates of Romanian lyceums.
There, in
the glimmer,
while a
persuasive
thought tells
me the story
of a novel
seaside....
Francesco Sinibaldi
Quelquefois
le murmure de
la soirée m'invite
à traduire le
chant de la mort,
et alors le sourire
devient le manteau
et un son délicat.
Francesco Sinibaldi
Así dulce
y preocupado,
así candido
y puro como
un ave cansado
que llama la
noche y una
rima infinita.
Francesco Sinibaldi
Siento una
luz cantar
suavemente
como el sueño
infinito que
dulce regresa
el la triste
poesía.
Francesco Sinibaldi
In the sound
of a singing,
near the charmed
clamour of a
waterfall, there's
a delicate smile
that calls the
atmosphere of
a luminous
thought.
Francesco Sinibaldi
And so, in
the middle of
a winding night,
the touch of
this candle
and a delicate
rumour that
appears in my
mind.
Francesco Sinibaldi
Dans la tendresse
des illusions le
souffle du soleil,
consciemment,
décrit la pâleur
qui chante l'harmonie
de la neige
solitaire.
Francesco Sinibaldi
En el viñedo
una luz
reaparece
como el
canto de un
diamante
en el limpido
destino.
Francesco Sinibaldi
There's
a delicate
meaning
in the light
of your faith,
sweet little
candor....
Francesco Sinibaldi
Dans la saison
de la nostalgie
un rayon épuisé
couvre le sommet
d'une ancienne
ferme et ainsi,
dans l'aube d'une
lumière, le chant
de la vie retourne
en silence.
Francesco Sinibaldi
As a concept
in the sky
full of dreams,
as a beautiful
moment that
always appears
with the sound
of a fine bird....
Francesco Sinibaldi
Mientras
la luz cubre
el suspiro
siento el ave
cantar la
melódica rima.
Francesco Sinibaldi
Your delicate
sadness appears
like a melody,
your inner
desire returns
in the ground
with a gentle
behaviour.
Francesco Sinibaldi
Como aguas
delicadas que
regresan tristemente
donde muere
la armonía
sueño un canto
momentáneo
y el sabor
de la poesía.
Francesco Sinibaldi
I try to
discover a
whole day and
so, when a
cloud disappears,
a secret returns
in my mind
recalling the
young soul and
the world of
your dreams...
Francesco Sinibaldi