- No matter who wins mayoralty, City Hall’s work will be hindered by battles between parties, Antoniţa Fonari pentru Info-Prim Neo, 17 June 2011, 11:42
- Protection of Personal Data within the Dialogue on Visa Liberalization and the Negotiation of the Association Agreement between the R. of Moldova and the EU, Bogdan Manolea, Centrul Român de Politici Europene/Fundaţia Soros-Moldova, 10 June 2011, 16:01
- EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area: a springboard to modernization or a road to ruin?, Alex OPRUNENCO, Centrul Analitic Independent "EXPERT-GRUP", 10 May 2011, 12:30
- The Council of Europe, the Communists and a New Referendum, Denis CENUSA, 4 March 2011, 11:06
- Coalition 2010, Irina Severin, 26 January 2011, 9:42
- The "shy" regret of Chisinau concerning the events in Belarus, Denis CENUSA, 26 January 2011, 9:41
Gheorghe Russu
Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption
Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises
20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.
"Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content
- Moldovan students queue up to apply for scholarships in Romania, Info-Prim Neo, 4 August 2011, 13:44
- Ukrainian scholarships not very popular in Moldova, Info-Prim Neo, 2 August 2011, 14:58
- Kent Larson: USAID will always support process of Moldova democratization, INFOTAG, 1 August 2011, 13:42
- Parliament sets up new commission - for checking civil servants' property and incomes, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- Scandal in Moldovan parliament over deputies' relatives, INFOTAG, 29 July 2011, 9:00
- EU to provide about €200m to Moldova over two years, Info-Prim Neo, 29 July 2011, 0:00
The website, in its new form, will no longer publish items on current matters, but will serve as a multimedia platform for the students of the School of Advanced Journalism (SAJ), managed by the IJC.
Due to the portal, current and future students will have the possibility to publish online their best news items, analyses, reports, interviews, investigations, and photos produced at SAJ courses.
Also, it will serve as a forum for discussions on various topics related to the activity of journalists in Moldova, to the legal framework in the field of mass media, and to the activity of institutions dealing with mass media regulation and self-regulation.
Why can't the citizens of Chisinau receive news from Russia?
This is a replay of WWII Hitler.
Although I am a new visitor to the site, and I like the journalistic effort applied here, its truly not being updated on a regular basis. This is^, of course, only my personal point of view, but with things happening so fast in your country, news and good efforts to report on this is a necessary for keeping informed.
My wife, who is Moldavan, and I are excited about the future of this country and would like to have various points of views regarding this.
Sincerely,
Anthony Gause