SearchSr
Advertise on Moldova Azi

22 December 2016
Comments
Interviews

Gheorghe Russu

Vice-director, The Center for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption

Investigations. Surveys. Reporting

Parties-Phantoms, Parties - State Institutions, Parties - State Enterprises

Ion PREAŞCĂ

20 parties have registered in the current election campaign. Many people say it is a too big number for such a small country as Moldova. At the same time, much more parties could take part in the election campaign.

Last week illustrated
80_4e23fe6caf093
80_4e23fe72edacf
125_4e23fe64aeac9

Activists launch Moldova’s first ‘Space Camp’ © Susan Coughtrie

Social

"Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content

We inform that starting with September 2011 the Moldova Azi information portal shall change its format and editorial content.
Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent, 8 August 2011, 15:19

The website, in its new form, will no longer publish items on current matters, but will serve as a multimedia platform for the students of the School of Advanced Journalism (SAJ), managed by the IJC.

Due to the portal, current and future students will have the possibility to publish online their best news items, analyses, reports, interviews, investigations, and photos produced at SAJ courses.

Also, it will serve as a forum for discussions on various topics related to the activity of journalists in Moldova, to the legal framework in the field of mass media, and to the activity of institutions dealing with mass media regulation and self-regulation.

 


Sign in
Readers' comments
Recent comments:
Chris, 14 August 2014, 6:23
So is this a European crackdown on allowing news from a non-euro perspective from occurring?

Why can't the citizens of Chisinau receive news from Russia?

This is a replay of WWII Hitler.
theli, 17 November 2013, 15:30
Looking to earn extra cash online?
Join our dedicated community for free now and start earning cash for your online activities, including:
Visiting Websites,Paid Surveys :

http://www.gradebux.com/?ref=theli
http://www.gracebux.com/?ref=theli
http://www.probux.com/?r=theli
http://www.ptcsolution.com/?ref=theli
http://www.clixsense.com/?4865615
http://www.incentria.com/index.php?ref=theli
http://www.globalpaid-bux.com/?ref=theli
http://www.neobux.com/?r=theliqwert
agause, 21 April 2012, 14:28
This I feel is a very positive contribution to independent journalism in the country for future journalist, but will they enter news information on a regular basis? Moldova is experiencing some very dramatic and positive changes at this time and clearly for some time to come. It would be more positive to see the future journalist publishing their thoughts, opinions, and hindsights on these events.

Although I am a new visitor to the site, and I like the journalistic effort applied here, its truly not being updated on a regular basis. This is^, of course, only my personal point of view, but with things happening so fast in your country, news and good efforts to report on this is a necessary for keeping informed.

My wife, who is Moldavan, and I are excited about the future of this country and would like to have various points of views regarding this.

Sincerely,
Anthony Gause
Add Reset
You have to be signed in to leave comments.
T
   