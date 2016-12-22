"Moldova Azi" information portal is changing its format and editorial content

We inform that starting with September 2011 the Moldova Azi information portal shall change its format and editorial content.

Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent , 8 August 2011, 15:19

The website, in its new form, will no longer publish items on current matters, but will serve as a multimedia platform for the students of the School of Advanced Journalism (SAJ), managed by the IJC.

Due to the portal, current and future students will have the possibility to publish online their best news items, analyses, reports, interviews, investigations, and photos produced at SAJ courses.

Also, it will serve as a forum for discussions on various topics related to the activity of journalists in Moldova, to the legal framework in the field of mass media, and to the activity of institutions dealing with mass media regulation and self-regulation.